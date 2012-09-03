What’s Your Advice to Libya?

If you’re a regular reader of Libya Business News, you’ll know all about the opportunities available in sectors such as oil and gas, and infrastructure.
You’ll also be aware of the sorts of challenges facing the country.
But if you could change just three things about Libya, what would they be? As the new cabinet is set to be announced, what three pieces of advice would you give to improve Libya?
We’d love to read your opinions in the Comments section below.
An all heartedly welcome to the new Libya!
(1st piece of advice) Develop and implement a serious strategic plan for the reconstruction of the country’s oil and gas sector in particular, and the infrastructure in general across the board, on the basis of,
(2nd piece of advice) sound and transparent management system principles and concepts across all aspects of the public and private sectors, by using,
(3rd piece of advice) qualified consultants in the field who are versed in the Arabic culture and speak its language and understand its aspirations and dilemmas….
These three advices integrated together constitute a must to help the new Libya avoid the proliferation of corruption and partisanships, and most importantly to help in building the internal capacities of the young generations to come, by preserving their cultural heritage so dear to all Libyans.
It is unfortunate that similar programs were being undertaken by a sister Arab state under deep turmoil at present, but never saw the light when troubles took over (at the level of the 3rd piece of advice).
Michael A Raphael, PhD, PE
Good Luck Libya!
Exactly right M A Raphael, Phd.
LIbya needs a Strategic Plan (by global leadership firm, McKinsey and/or BCG, will by default include transparency and qualified consultants, points #2 and #3).
McKinsey was retained by Saif al Islam and therefore, by some unreflective govt officials considered ‘tainted’, but that is total nonsense of course in any professional opinion.
Go LIBYA!
MaryAM Puff, CEO PARISii Holding LLC
Hi there
I read Mary AM Puff’s comment. I liked it. I tried to read more about what she does but I could not find her website. Any idea.
Cheers
Ahmed
Ahmed, Thanks very much for your kind words: my bio on website is also in Arabic on our Team page.
I invest in best-in-class new ventures in high tech, across sectors, finance with partners around the globe; wrap global teams around them (inviting New Libya to join me now, especially the inspirational new generation which will leapfrog this economy into world prominence if given the chance by the govt, which I hope will partner with me in creating a “Libyan Silicon Sahara Wadi” here–I am convinced and invested); and develop powerful strategy to launch them to make the world a better place. Here in Tripoli again, urging Ministers to move more like a strategic falcon, invest in young entrepreneurs, and let Libya blossom.
GO LIBYA!
Dear Mrs. Puff
Thank you. could indicate the website and your last annual report as well as your current and active portfolio.
regards
Ahmed
Mary:
Contact me on yahoo.
Teresa
Having spent some time in Libya during May, I found a distinct feeling of freedom in the people I met.
Firstly everyone I met wants the rule of law to be maintained by a non military force as soon as possible.
As the economy rebuilds and new businesses start to evolve; To develop a National Vocational programme of training for everyone post 16 or after leaving school, as an alternative and addition to university.
Faster improvements to the countries infrastructure, including internet access and transportation.
All these are from the people on the ground there, that I discussed things with.
From my own observations there are indeed many things to be done but I would agree that these 3 are of major importance, countrywide.
They are also 3 significant influences on national cohesion as they reflect the views of all the Provinces I visited.
It is interesting that the Arabic states that have already gone down this route have had no troubles during the last 3 difficult years.
Phil Hodkinson
Greys College Principal
Make it easier to have a foreign-owned business in Libya. instead of making it a requirement to be part-owned by libyans, make it a requirement to employ a percentage of libyans. this would help investment move into the country.
Libya is a country of six million people. Without the protection of part-ownership, there is a fear (and likely valid one) that Libya would quickly be run by foreigners. The people of Libya just spent over 40 years being run by a ruthless dictator. They are not ready to be run by a bunch of foreign enterprises. In the spirit of cooperation, foreign enterprises must be willing to come to Libya and partner in good faith with Libyans. The intent must be to take advantage of the opportunity and TEACH the Libyan partner to be a good business partner. Some may have been educated outside of Libya and be well versed in business practices. But most might need coaching in the ways of the business world outside of Libya. In the end this mutually beneficial relationship will reap benefits beyond what you might have imagined.
Kimberly Jones, The Global Attitude
http://www.theglobalattitude.co/
Hi Kimberly
I agree with the analysis that you posted on September 26th 2012. However from a political point of view there’s a need to stabilize the political situation by all parties involved in the power struggle to agree on selection and installing a transitional unity government to maintain security and start laying the political, democratic foundations and start building the economy by investing in education, training and development in all kinds of disciplines especially for young people and more importantly getting rid of corruption or at least reducing it to minimal levels. thank you
Protect the country’s sovereignty and maintain the requirement of local participation in key business sectors. Ensure that Libyan nationals are employed in key industries, educated and trained for high level positions to protect the economy.
Revise key legislation to ensure that the government maintains control over natural resources. Monitor the terms of oil agreements. Use natural resource revenue for the reconstruction and investment in the economy.
Also, find out what the real demands of the local Libyans are and encourage their participation in the political process.
thankxx Janan
yes, indeed we need all of these requirments to bulid libyan economy as we would be.
My first and foremost advice for Libya is to start a serious training programme for young and middle age Libyans in various disciplines, including technical and mechanical, HRM and HRD, Management etc., There is nothing more powerful than to have indigenous population running the country. Libya must make this investment a top priority next to petrochemicals.
I wish I can help Libya on above point!
Hal-Luke Savas MBA FCIM MBIFM ICIOB affCIBSE
I totally agree with you Hal-Luke. I am in the process of offering to advise the government in setting up this process, for I have many years experience in doing so in other countries.
Hi Philip,
I have made a similar start-up in Saudi Arabia, delivering 2 British MBA programmes there and I saw the difference it made on the Saudi trainees and candidates (having trained just over 1500 trainees in various forms results were exceptional) so I see no difference for the Libyan candidates!!
All the best for Libya where I first worked nearly 30 years ago and have fond memories and still have fine friends there!!
Hal
Hi Hal.
coincidence? I was out there back in 1974 as a mechanical engineer with GEC,testing pipeline welders.
The most important advice to Libya is to pay the Libyan workers a decent salary for a better life.
This would help the younger and middle aged workers to prepare themselves to work while at the same time it would help them in a better family upbringing.
I have been working with a few Benghazi companies as a consultant to help them organize their companies to compete in the tender business. As there are many projects and services being purchased right in Benghazi, it only makes sense that there would be some effort to at least be fair to the Benghazi business owner in the tender process.
However, it is clear that the pre-revolution “old boys network” lives on. It is important for Libya to put an immediate stop to the corruption in the tender process. Small businesses should be given a percentage of government tenders as a set aside in all areas as a way to promote growth. Growth in small businesses directly correlates to job creation.
I challenge the National Assembly and the leaders of the Ministries to take bold steps to protect the sparks of democracy, but also fair enterprise.
A master plan on the main pillars of economy has to be prepared and privatization program should start from main industries having major impact on economic growth and employment. Oil and gas sector, energy and distribution,water,industries should be placed on notice board to attract FDI. Port Capacity has to be expanded and Landlord Port model should be applied. Airports must be privatized.
Dear Libyan Authorities,
AS Arab Lebanese, We lived in the situation what are in now !
I am not politician but I am professional Automation Engineer. Mr Rafiq Al-Hariri ex-Prime minister of Lebanon did a smart thing by collecting all young people who were carrying a Gun and send abroad to gain education for this way he made battle ground empty from fighters this why the civil war between 1975 – 1990 stopped !
I am willing to train people who to take their Power utilities, refineries,and so forth.
I did Saudization at Saudi Electricity Company and I am able to do the same in Libya !
AS you know country without infrastructural build completely from at least electricity and water could face big problems.
All What I can say God help Libyan people !
Good Luck !
Wally Kabbara
Libya is for libyans only,, we decide what to do without any foriegn intervention,,, all foriegners must look after their countries only.
Abdalla. I totally agree with you. However, since the dictator has gone, all people in positions of authority or who have to make decisions are new to the job.
Without help they will make many mistakes. There are many friends who are willing to help without seeking to make an advantage.
Abdalla, it is very important, that Libya remains independent. Intervention and suggestion are in my opinion not the same. Good luck. Zsolt
Dear Libyan People,
First of all we give advise to Libyan because as an Arab citizen we love to see Libya in great shape !
My advise is engaging Libyan to rebuild thier country.
Start building in infrastructural like roads, schools, water and electricity and so on…
I am willing to help and be part of rebuilding and I am from Tripoli Lebanon,but living in California.
Check my profile at LinkedIn to know more about my background !
I hope all Libyans live in Love and Peace !
work
Libya needs to follow the road map to rebuild the country given in UNCSD Rio+20 report by me as a principal resource person. Libya must respect international human rights, rule of law and end hypertension due to widespread discrimination in Libyan universities & graduate Academies as reflected in WHO day April l7, 2013. Libya must respect with justice and dignity all foreigners legally invited to serve Libya. There is widespread exploitation of foreigners by both government & private sector employers. Cowboy mentality to treat foreigner as slaves by not paying them salaries, keeping their passport to save taxes, insurance & no pension to long term employees must be resolved since Libya is a UN member state.
Recent Isolation law by Parliament must be debated by GNC & given to international bodies like UN for advice. By removing everyone in managerial position means all other Libyan too are impacted and affected. Every Libyan is and was interdependent. It is not only the manager but also the subordinates and the silent Libyan who tolerated the misdeeds. All the employees are equally the partners in so called corruption by people in power. This means not half million managers as estimated by Dr Geibrel but all the 6 million Libyans by default will be removed. Advice is implement best practices in peace making, peace keeping & peace building through reconciliation, forgiveness & integration as advocated in number of initiatives & Rio+20 UNCSD Report for sustainable livelihood by me in New free Libya.
I fully agree Dr Bindra.
Lots of honest people had to work with the previous regime, whether they liked it or not. To “tar them all with the same brush” is rather extreme, although understandable, given the pressures the new government is under, by the many factions remaining outside official control.
Because there is no definitive government line on many issues, this legitimises claims from these sections of Libyan society, who feel that even after the war, little has changed at the top.
Time heals a lot of things but security and a clear leadership from government are what is surely needed now.
Tribal and geographical argument, must start to take a back seat if The New Libya is to take it’s place as a fast growing global economy.
I wish them wisdom in all their enterprises.
Hello Every body:
I’m Maher from Tunisia, new in Tripoly as Mechanical Engineer.
After a period of 2 months, I will give sample advice as an Arabic & Muslim:
1st Advice: Education review & improvement.
2nd Advice: Medicine study with an advanced point of view.
3rd Advice: Islamic Economy strategy to be followed.
As Libya ground is reach from god’s black gold, It’s for citizens to recover & by 3 above advice, all TARGETS should be met.
Good Luck Libyans
Maher Megdiche
Mechanical Engineer.
Gentlemen
the CIA has sent people to NorthAfrica in 2005 to start the “program” destabilization ….danish aircrafts held training in Southern Italy to move to libya….everything was planned….no arab spring…..CIA destabilization to secure natural resources….so guys drop the weapons and stop shooting….does not lead anywhere, what you are doing….no bullets, and there is peace in one week….all these comments here are useless…libyans are well educated but never worked….oil flows anyway…Qaddafi was the key….to stable state ….CIA intended to kill him, since he wanted to sell the oil in LYD so he was on the kill list…..and the funny thing is…..all eqipment in the oilfields are of US Origin….how to change now ? and also funny…the GOLD belonging to lIBYA is stored in USA Banks…..which war is that ?
Think Eat & Save is a World Environment Day June 5, 2013 message which is being advocated every where in Libya for not only to help conserve our resources and protect our environment but also to build an economy that is competitive, that has good GDP and with low inflation and low unemployment. This is a formidable challenge for a country passing through a “critical period” wherein security at present is the single most important issue confronting the country.Let me give you an eye witness account. Two days ago I saw how a Libyan in his car is robbed on the road in the broad day light with over 9000 Dinars. Today early morning three Libyan youngsters enter in a tourist camp in Tajoura start banging doors, harass and rob foreign doctors. Eight security guards are not on duty.
Recent Survey from respondents as stakeholder shows that isolation law is a great opportunity to get rid of incompetent Gadafi loyalists Deans/Heads at Universities/Libyan Academies to enhance the image of higher centers of learning in the country. Recommendation is that make sure that new deans/university/academy presidents are stars and know English language to enhance professional image enhancement. Ministry of Higher Education must learn from the past mistakes when new presidents without experience and training were recruited because of their only qualification of being in the prison during last regime. They were not Nobel laureate Nelson Mendela – a prisoner to president. They were surrounded by previous clever Deans & Heads who by sweat talks & caucus ditch them to commit human rights abuses and discrimination and ruined further the image of Libyan higher education. Crimes committed include gross human rights abuses like not paying salaries, no insurance, holding their foreigners passport with no visa, no family, no holidays & not even subsistence. Discriminating, cheating and telling lies that new law of no age bar is only for Libyans. No system and no respect for the contracts and agreements signed by previous presidents. Allowing their friends full time faculty members to draw many salaries by part time jobs using “you scratch my back & I scratch you back” nepotism & favoritism. Allowing so called numerous revolutionaries without qualification to teach in universities/Libyan academies by replacing with long term serving foreign academia. Treating foreign academia fraudulently as cooperation staff without visa and without salaries.
Recommendation by respondents to minister of higher education is to lead by example by intervention to restore the image of the higher centers of learning by good practices in reputed centers of excellence in learning abroad. As rightly said by Prime Minister deal with cow boy mentality heads with steal hands. Follow the advice of Hon Dr Mehdi A. Agnaia Planning Minister by recruiting the right people with right skills. Restore the image of the country by paying full time salaries to expert foreign faculty members & compensate them for human right abuses and discrimination. Send all the low or no qualified Libyan academic staff for higher education. End the corruption of paying many salaries and overtime payments to some and not paying at all even the pension or subsistence to long time serving foreign professor who faced bombings & burning and still assisted like hero the country during Libyan crisis . Equip Libyan academies with state of the art laboratories before allowing them to train postgraduate students any more longer. Universities/ High Graduate Academies must be pump house of knowledge and originality. New presidents/Deans/Heads must be experienced stars in the field and kept on probation after training in English language and best management practices at proven Civil administrative centers of excellence in UK/India etc.
Hi,
I’m one of lerco employees and i advice libya to cut this investment
becase as we know lerco start in year 2009 and the revelution begun in 2011 so there are three years why they not devolpe the refinery
the only take the product and sall as the same we the refinary was libyan??. pleas can some one answer my quetion
Libya must perform 3 items only;
1- Solve security problems: Libya is not like Palestine or Iraq, it is easy to solve small issues.
2- Monetary Aid for families: For every family, Libya can give 2500 LD and this amount is not too big for Libya’s budget.
3- Inviting the foreigner companies: Nearly 1.5 million person was working on foreigner companies. If government pays for the companies, most of the money will return Libyan market and houses.
If you have a population with poor levels of education and discipline at work. Do you want to give them LD 2500 to do nothing. Sorry but Libyans are smart and they need to work hard and show it. We should be striving to be like Norway not UAE or Qatar.
Libyan companies are capable of building the country’s infrastructure and perhaps using foreign expertise and labour.
RULE1.use your money to your own people,,,how amnesty and reward….libyan needs finacial care ,,,,they have everything in term of money,,,,dont look to far, the answer is already there ….dont invite expat.workers if you did not follow rule #1 to prevent jealousy……the libyan need s FINANCIAL CARE and TRUSTcoming from the GOVERMENT
How ?use BASIC TOOLS….i aready studied this problem for 12 years inshallah the libyan gov’t see this….i love libyans (bakbakah)
jasper could give me more a details about the solution, which is mentioned in above comment?
Thanx
Libyan needs a good level of Education, Education and Education .
Ghriera
In all humility, may I submit my sincere feelings:
i) stop hunting, chasing and molesting any ex-Ghaddafi supporters
In every community, there are good and bad people. Hunt and punish the bad ones the criminals, irrespective of their support for any political affiliation. You are all LIBYANS.
ii) ensure decent and due payment to all deserving workers and families. Unless this is heartily implemented, there will remain unrest, albeit rightfully. Hunger will not let the body and spirit rest.
iii) avoid, at all costs, foreign interference (sometimes shrouded under the false humanitarian face). Be vigilant on all attempts of greed. This is YOUR country, be proud that YOU administer it.
and finally,
(very important for Libyan unification)
iv) do not shun ALL that has been achieved under the previous (Ghaddafi)administration. If there is anything not applicable any more or harmful to the people, just discard it, but whatever served the people should be kept and even improved on. Not ALL was bad.
With sincere best wishes for a peaceful future.
Joseph M. Cachia
(ex-contributor to ‘The Tripoli Post’)
@Joseph … Good advice that should be considered carefully, however, #iii is a bit concerning. Libya does need some external help (not a takeover). You can see my other comments that similarly focus on this topic within this same string.
I believe the comment about Ghaddafi supporters is important. Over 42 years there were people that supported Gaddafi for many reasons, but most because there wasn’t any other way. These people were good people as Joseph said and should be welcomed into the New Libya. If not there will always be unrest.
First of all, I sincerely wish the Libyan nation and it´s people the wisdom to overcome small-minded differences between different clans and any religious interests.
In this context my belief is, that religion, (whichever, it does not matter!) should be kept out of running a state and a nation.
Religion has brought too much mishap over too many people worldwide!
Secondly there must be a uncompromising monopoly of the Libyan state for the use force with or without weapons.
The uncounted weapons that are still circulating freely, must be collected and only police and military should be allowed to carry weapons (and hopefully use them as seldom as possible!).
Thirdly the Libyans must either formulate themselves a strategy for the different fields of interest about how to develop it in order to bring forward their state or their communities.
An example is infrastructure, where all too often it is said “we want this and we want that”, but without presenting a clear definition of the goals or without explaining how certain important and basic parameters of the goals are defined.
If there are no experts available in Libya, then the Libyans have to accept, that foreign experts, if asked, are not giving away their knowhow for free, but ask to be renumerated. I found repeatedly, that this seems absolutely not to be the case.
Good Luck Libya, you could be the Dubai of North-Africa!!!
My advise to the Libyan government wright now is to hire military contractors (X marines seals and green parades )to dis arm all these people with arms that the government can not do.
That would be one solution Abdul, however, it has not been very successful elsewhere in the past as it brings in other factions with their own agenda, looking for an excuse to become involved.
The regime for the removal of weapons must lie with the Libyan government. A voluntary process initially, followed by a process of increasing penalties for non compliance, within a given timescale.
This solution requires, of course,a higher standard of government controlled security, in the form of an independant national police force and new armed forces.
Many of these could be, with the right training, formed from the melishia groups, to cover their individual areas.
This process had been started last year, but I have heard little of the outcome yet.
More than 20 Million of weapons are in the hands of the public, and the majority of them are in the hands of Militias specially the big Guns.
a strong determined government can disarm most of these arms from these Militias, but to do that the government has to upgrade its military and police skills, to the latest technology with the support of secret services, and external Training support
but most important you can only disarm guns is with guns!
I wish the best for Libya and its people who has suffered for decades, and still suffering, although with its natural resources and small population less the 6MM they can be living luxury life and not have to worry about any of these issues they are facing now.
Libya should learn how to live together in peace first.Easier said than done. Until this happens people will continue to consume each other in jungle laws,corruption and fears in kaos.
Only long digestion periods of universal values,then an open sociaty respectfull of human rights and environment will starts flourish slowly but surely in the next century hopefully.
Unavoidably in the process the new era politicians and their collaborators will continue to fill up their wallets.
Rules of nature in effect here:
1-Capital accumulation for an eventual liberal economy can only happen with tears and bloods of ordinary citizens for long periods,
2-People seek self-esteem after full confidence for their basic food needs and for their secure future,
3-Cultures can not can create an open sociaty with liberal economy men learn to treat woman equally. Only this can break the chains on the intellectual development of children and the sociaty.
UNCSD Rio+20 Focal Point Future Libya wants urges Libyan government to respect international, regional, multilateral & bilateral agreements. We are all connected be it a Libyan or foreigner from the same source. We must respect and accept every one with same rights. Foreigners too are human beings with human rights. As UN member state Libya must settle the cases of foreigners invited as experts by giving them salaries with dignity and no discrimination.
Libyan current caretaker or helpless government must act swiftly and diplomatically by negotiations to incorporate the angry rebels group of Mr Jartan from East of Libya that are holding hostage the oil export ports which is causing Libyan citizens billions in losses. Tripoli Government must recognize that without the help of these rebels on ground and AIR POWER of the USA there was no way to get rid of Ghadafi now that Libya is free from dictatorship it must not be separated into groups which eventually lead into civil war like Syria, Egypt, Tunis and even Ukraine revolutions are good example for not being able to negotiate and accommodate. Libyan government is making a blunder mistake by not entering into negotiations and giving the east Libyan citizens there fair share of oil revenues such ignorance can cause the country to split. Libyan must not forget their true supporters and helpers which is USA and should always give special respect and consideration to USA companies and contractors working in Libya the recent turmoil of North Korean tanker stealing Libyan oil was intercepted by US NAVY SEALS because Libyan Navy was not able to takeover the tanker when it left the port of Libya in defiance.
The first priority must be (( to work on rearranging the internal house ))
All of this more recent comment is true in parts. However,as I have said before. whichever government is in place, the need for security and cohesion is paramount.
Any government will have to do this, whatever the initial cost, but must bring in help from outside. The US sorting the ship problem out is an example. Certain countries from Europe, Mainly UK and to some extent France were at the front in assisting in the fight for freedom from the dictator.
These countries are waiting, willing to help, without seeking to gain an advantage over Libya. A modern, free and well governed Libya is all that they ask.
A modern, free and well governed Libya plan can and must be prepared and implemented using international good practices including UN support to ensure that it is a win-win for both Libyans and foreigners since we live in one, common and interdependent world.
1. Bring all tribal groups together under one roof and discuss how oil revenues can be shared between various groups.
2. Create a sovereign oil fund (like Norway) for those rainy days.
3. After points 1 and 2 done, money and power is shared, probably a good idea to ask all tribal groups to return all the weapons.
***Request gold instead of US dollar for your precious oil!****
Good luck to Libya!
Special accounts like which you describe are how other Gulf states have controlled their money. By putting only 2 people responsible for it has also curtailed corruption.
Ah! the gold standard. Many western economies could take a lesson here. Since many moved from the gold standard, ie only printing money to value of the gold stocks they held, many unscrupulous (greedy) bankers/governments, have just printed more money, devaluing the whole system and making millions slaves to credit.
It should also be noted that both the US Federal reserve and the Bank of England are private banks and not owned by the state.
dear Kawal
could you give me a wide explain OF how to do that for requesting Gold instead of US dollar?
your last notice is very catchy and crucial. i heard that Qadaffei was planing to do that for related the Libyan currency with a gold not with US dollar.
Dear Sir,
if you want this articls to be heard by libyan nationes then it must be written or translated in arabic so let also libyan give thier comment in arabic, have a part in facebook let see the responce.
libya now in transition period requires order low implementatoins special libyaqn squad force to interven when needed, it requires american intervine by good advise , it requires appach helicupter to operate , it requires heavy guns located, it requires forien consulate and empacies embasadors to file stronge truthful word to thier othoirties , it requires ownest libyan leaders, it requires 50th of age qualified personal to rool the country and many more.
wrong intervine well couse more harm than help bad subjects must located and isolated .
regards
Regardsa
I agree mr Local, it would be a good idea to present these outsider comments in Arabic if only to show many Libyans that there are people outside Libya who are concerned about them and Libya and who wish them well, to become a well and honestly governed state who can become very influential to re establishing security and peace for the whole area.
UNCSD Rio+20 Focal Point Libya wants that Libya Business News editor to follow up the suggestions with relevant government and NGOs and regularly reports the progress to demonstrate that democracy is functioning. There is no place for abduction, blockades and barriers. People want to know that outcome of dialogue and debate. They are interested to know how many issues related to non payment of salaries are settled by dialogue both for Libyans and foreigners alike. For example go to high academic centers like universities, academies and ministry of higher education to find out that how many Libyans and specially foreigners are suffering from years of non payment of salaries. This is an issue of human right abuses which must be resolved and settled without any discrimination as a matter of urgency in the spirit of holy month of Ramadan.
UNCSD Rio+20 Foocal Point Libya urges the new cabinet to follow Modi of India by adopting and adapting minimum government and maximum governance. Education system must be reformed on war footing basis using skill, scale and speed to open up private sector i.e SMEs for giving enhancing employ-ability to youth i.e the new age power of Libya. The focus must be on outcome and not the outlays in budget.
Libyan Goverment must BUY GUNs and Bullets to LIBYAN people,,,no.1 AGENDA of HoR ,priority to collect armaments to libyan people b4 anything else,,,,…….dont look too far the answer is already there ….
Wheels of change to democracy development, and peace must be fast moving! From quick decision making to concrete action to disarm & integrate on the ground level, from improved security to protection of human rights for enhanced productivity to Libya’s stature on the world stage must increase.
Libya must respect and end discrimination in matter of payments to foreigners. Not paying to UNCSD Rio+20 Focal Point that has sponsored tens of Libyan researchers in conferences and oflate guiding & supervising eight Libyans for doctoral positions in EU & Italy even the salary is a violation of human rights. It is shameful that now some UK colleges and universities are also complaining that fees are not being paid. An unpaid flight school is on the verge of terminating the teaching and accommodation of its Libyan students and sending them home.
Dear Satya
did you have an evidence for that, pleas if you have send it to me?
Thanks
Jasmin. I have no evidence of this but in another way it is indicative as to what has happened to us.
I have on 4 occasions signed agreements with different ministries,on proposals to deliver training to meet their requirements.
After no contact for a couple of weeks, I find that the person I was dealing with is no longer there, or has been moved.
The time spent preparing this type of proposal is costly,yet there is no way of retrieving it under the present conditions.
I would suggest that, rather than just not paying, the people responsible seem to have little influence in what is happening because of the massive change that it would appear, is occurring on a weekly basis.
We have all the evidences and submitted copies to Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research. Number of Libyan beneficiaries have requested for meetings & expressed their anger on Libyan Ministry of Higher Education Facebook.
Here is copy of a last week facebook of Libyan Ministry of Higher Education
نتوجه بجزيل الشكر الى السيد الدكتور البروفسور بيندرا الذى ساعدنا فى تقديم العديد من الاوراق العلمية فى عديد الدول منها على سبيل المثال تركيا واسبانيا وبلغاريا وماليزيا ، ودعمه الان لنا لتحضير درجة الدكتوراة فى الاتحاد الاوربى وايطاليا ، وانه من غير المعقول ان نبقى بدون دعم من التعليم العالى لاكمال درجة الدكتوراة وان يبقى مثل هذا البروفسور بدون اى مرتب حتى الان !!!! عامر محمد بالاشهر-سالم ابو ليفة-خليفة حمودة -عبد المعطى زريبة -السنوسى استاتة -حسين بن سالم الريانى – فتحى الكونى الخ
Libya does not need an advice. Libya needs whoever interferes in their internal political settlements to stay away and leave the Libyan alone to decide. Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and specially Egypt are interfering and supplying militants with weapons to escalate the situation.
I understand how you feel Moha.
Although I have not been back to Libya since 2012 I am in daily contact with friends there.
You are partly right in what you say, (check my comment from last November) However Libya does need help in many other ways than military. The infrastructure is not there yet to speed a peaceful transition from the dictator. This is where the help is needed.
Because the people who did these jobs when Ghaddafi was in power have gone, those that are in positions of authority now, are still learning by their mistakes, frustrating the population and fuelling unrest. Once Civil authority is regained, progress will be made.
UNCSD Rio+20 Focal Point Libya urges the need to clean the coastal areas, roads and streets from ever increasing piles of garbage in Libya, it is necessary to see that where this garbage will go. As the waste dumps are undefined to dump and we need lots to transport this needs establishing the process to extract some useful resources from it. There are several technologies already developed to process it in nearby areas or at very close distance such plants can be established in small scale industries to create jobs in Libya. These may be separate for bio degradable and non bio degradable waste.
Well yes, that is one way for civil authorities at local level can show progress that affects everyone.
Most large local councils in UK operate recycling schemes.
They provide different coloured bins which are then collected every couple of weeks.The people need to help though by disposing of their rubbish properly.
Information on how these schemes are administered are freely available.
Libyans MUST STOP working for their own selfish and personal gains and start working for LIBYA … PURE AND SIMPLE!
TRUE, Honest and sincere Libyans WOULD NEVER EVER cause ANY HARM (in any form or shape) to Libya, NO Matter what … NO excuses whatsoever.
Libyans need REHABILITATION after such a long period of trauma. This can go hand in hand with rebuilding it with the support of those who know how and who know better (if not best). This reminds me of another very important element in reviving Libya, Libyans must not only accept help but actively seek help instead of being paranoid about others (Libyans, or otherwise) and stop seeing them as a threat!
LIBYAN Adel Rateme
STOP CENSORING INTERNET LTT. THE REVOLUTION WAS SUPPOSED TO LET US ALL HAVE A VOICE.
STOP THE CENSORSHIP! ! !
STOP THE CENSORSHIP!
STOP THE CENSORSHIP!
UNCSD Rio+20 Focal Point Libya urges GNA to soon establish unity government in Tripoli. Libyan with the support of UN & international community need to defeat the enemies of peace, legality, human rights, democracy and freedom.
libya and the libyans are a great nation when grouped together, & it’s so sad that none of the libyan governments so far, have clued in to the fact that UK Law firms who represented and handled the gaddafi libyan regime and family’s assets, are basking and enjoying the fruits of libya’s assets themselves and the libyans have yet to make a FULL Claim to all these billions, including the %of profits from all of libya’s oil assets daily! greed is everywhere not just in UK & Libya, but perhaps bringing genocide charges to these corrupt law firms and their bankers, might a start to put a stop to further wars which include libya, as thousands of migrants are dying daily & allowed to happen, in order to deflect from the reality of why this is allowed to take place,to blind the world about why such a war is still taking place,FOR PROFIT, for sales of arms, for defence lobbying profits,all of this will drive libya into abyss, a never ending deadly non stop turmoil, until these ‘monstrous people and groups realize that there is profit in rebuilding libya, think of all the rebuilding construction contracts etc…..malta and the maltese aiding/abetting persons, are also laughing all the way to the bank in PANAMA!
If an advice can be given to the Libyan and their proposed national accord government it will be get rid of the Mufty ( Sadegh El Geryani), he is causing tensions and creating confrontations and encouraging bloodshed,
3 short & sweet responses=
cut corruption
hold all accountable
get all Libyans to learn English, become more multicultural,and honour gender equality
1-Respect and Impose the rule of the law to/by the 2000 at the top of the Libyan Piramid.
” HoR 200 . PC 9 , GNA ministers 30 , Supreme Council 200 , GM in ministries 180 , Judges and PP 400 , Army and Police Commanders . If the law is respected by the 2000 at the top 6 millions will respect the same laws.
2-Education Education Education/Capacity building Capacity building Capacity building in Libya , better to import institutions into Libya rather than exporting students and talent out of Libya.
3- Government to divest its interests in any economical venture and concentrate on what governments are meant to do and be:
a-legislate
b-regulate
c-record
d-safeguard ownership
e- impose the rupe of Law
f- collect taxes
g-suo org the in need